State Street Corp Sells 1,339,756 Shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

State Street Corp cut its stake in shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,647,463 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,339,756 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned about 5.53% of Regions Financial worth $1,046,708,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in RF. CI Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 991.2% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,244 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Regions Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 41.7% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,505 shares of the bank’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 737 shares during the period. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new stake in Regions Financial in the 3rd quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, Alta Advisers Ltd purchased a new stake in Regions Financial in the 3rd quarter worth about $68,000. 72.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Regions Financial alerts:

Regions Financial Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE RF opened at $20.28 on Monday. Regions Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $18.01 and a 12 month high of $24.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.93, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a 50-day moving average of $22.87 and a 200-day moving average of $22.08.

Regions Financial Dividend Announcement

Regions Financial ( NYSE:RF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.02. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 16.14% and a net margin of 29.81%. The company had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.94%. Regions Financial’s payout ratio is 35.24%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP William D. Ritter sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.42, for a total value of $304,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,344 shares in the company, valued at approximately $570,136.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP William D. Ritter sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.42, for a total value of $304,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,344 shares in the company, valued at approximately $570,136.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP C. Matthew Lusco sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.83, for a total value of $2,283,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 77,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,777,155.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on RF. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Regions Financial from $24.00 to $27.00 in a report on Monday, January 23rd. UBS Group lowered Regions Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Regions Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 21st. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Regions Financial from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Raymond James lowered Regions Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 21st. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.00.

Regions Financial Profile

(Get Rating)

Regions Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company. It provides traditional commercial, retail and mortgage banking services, as well as other financial services in the fields of investment banking, asset management, trust, mutual funds, securities brokerage, insurance and other financing. The firm operates through the following segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, Wealth Management, and Other.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Regions Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regions Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.