State Street Corp Sells 45,350 Shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

State Street Corp cut its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,020,278 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after selling 45,350 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned about 4.28% of Cognizant Technology Solutions worth $1,264,845,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CTSH. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 11.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 54,965,447 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $3,157,215,000 after purchasing an additional 5,858,080 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 0.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 43,512,814 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $2,499,377,000 after purchasing an additional 273,391 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 3.5% during the third quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 14,254,984 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $818,806,000 after purchasing an additional 486,853 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 19.1% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 9,693,839 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $557,475,000 after purchasing an additional 1,555,231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 0.4% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,900,764 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $465,732,000 after purchasing an additional 30,375 shares in the last quarter. 90.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CTSH has been the topic of several research reports. Wolfe Research cut shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $61.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $93.00 to $91.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $54.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.75.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Stock Down 0.9 %

Cognizant Technology Solutions stock opened at $60.38 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.75 billion, a PE ratio of 13.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50-day moving average is $63.77 and its 200-day moving average is $61.11. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a fifty-two week low of $51.33 and a fifty-two week high of $93.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 2.17.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The information technology service provider reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.01. The company had revenue of $4.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.78 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 11.79% and a return on equity of 18.92%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.10 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th were paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. This is a positive change from Cognizant Technology Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is 26.24%.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Profile

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. engages in the provision of information technology, consulting, and business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: Financial Services, Healthcare, Products and Resources, and Communications, Media, and Technology. The Financial Services segment consists of banking and insurance services.

