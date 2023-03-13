Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO) Shares Purchased by Two Sigma Investments LP

Two Sigma Investments LP increased its position in shares of Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO – Get Rating) by 34.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 453,313 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 115,582 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP’s holdings in Steven Madden were worth $12,090,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Steven Madden by 232.1% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 949,678 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $30,589,000 after acquiring an additional 663,711 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Steven Madden by 9.4% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,529,549 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $290,941,000 after acquiring an additional 648,822 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Steven Madden by 13.7% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,883,884 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $130,290,000 after acquiring an additional 586,784 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Steven Madden by 27.1% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,514,531 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $48,783,000 after acquiring an additional 322,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Steven Madden in the second quarter worth $8,371,000. 95.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Steven Madden alerts:

Steven Madden Trading Down 1.0 %

SHOO stock opened at $34.46 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $34.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.01. Steven Madden, Ltd. has a 12-month low of $26.36 and a 12-month high of $45.04. The company has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a PE ratio of 12.44 and a beta of 1.13.

Steven Madden Announces Dividend

Steven Madden ( NASDAQ:SHOO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The textile maker reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44. Steven Madden had a return on equity of 25.81% and a net margin of 10.18%. The firm had revenue of $470.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $456.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.87 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Steven Madden, Ltd. will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. Steven Madden’s payout ratio is 30.33%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup boosted their price target on Steven Madden from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Steven Madden from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of Steven Madden in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Steven Madden from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.57.

About Steven Madden

(Get Rating)

Steven Madden Ltd. engages in the design, marketing, and sale of fashion-forward footwear for women, men, and children. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale Footwear, Wholesale Accessories and Apparel, Direct-to-Consumer, First Cost, and Licensing. The Wholesale Footwear segment includes branded and private label women’s, men’s, girl’s and children’s footwear.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Steven Madden Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steven Madden and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.