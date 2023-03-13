StoneCo (STNE) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE – Get Rating) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, March 14th. Analysts expect StoneCo to post earnings of $0.11 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

StoneCo Price Performance

STNE stock opened at $8.72 on Monday. StoneCo has a 52 week low of $6.81 and a 52 week high of $15.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.26 and a beta of 2.23.

Get StoneCo alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of StoneCo from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $7.50 to $11.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of StoneCo from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of StoneCo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Evercore ISI raised shares of StoneCo from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $10.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Grupo Santander raised shares of StoneCo from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.25.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About StoneCo

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in StoneCo in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in StoneCo by 281.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 4,625 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in StoneCo during the 1st quarter valued at about $100,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL purchased a new position in StoneCo during the 4th quarter valued at about $94,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in StoneCo during the 1st quarter valued at about $119,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.80% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

StoneCo Ltd. engages in the provision of financial technology solutions. It caters to merchants and partners that conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels. The firm offers cloud-based technology platform, electronic payments, and automation of business processes at the point-of-sale.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for StoneCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for StoneCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.