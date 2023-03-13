Summit Financial LLC Takes Position in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Summit Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in UL. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its position in Unilever by 69.8% in the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 608 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Unilever by 204.6% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 667 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Unilever during the third quarter worth $37,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Unilever during the second quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its stake in Unilever by 250.0% during the third quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. 10.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on UL. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Unilever from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. StockNews.com upgraded Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Unilever has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.00.

Shares of NYSE UL opened at $48.74 on Monday. Unilever PLC has a 12-month low of $42.44 and a 12-month high of $52.34. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.18.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 24th will be paid a $0.4569 dividend. This is a boost from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 23rd.

Unilever Plc engages in the manufacture and sale of consumer goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty and Personal Care, Foods and Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty and Personal Care segment offers skin cleansing, hair care, skin care, and deodorants categories. The Foods and Refreshment segment sells ice cream, savory, dressings, and tea.

