Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) Shares Bought by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,677,481 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 114,862 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 2.53% of Synovus Financial worth $137,942,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Planning grew its holdings in Synovus Financial by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 34,461 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,293,000 after buying an additional 2,111 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Synovus Financial by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,289,529 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $154,638,000 after buying an additional 541,698 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in Synovus Financial by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 12,037 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $452,000 after buying an additional 463 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new position in Synovus Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,102,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Synovus Financial by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 151,156 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,670,000 after buying an additional 7,624 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.89% of the company’s stock.

SNV opened at $34.70 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $40.66 and a 200-day moving average of $40.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.01, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Synovus Financial Corp. has a 12-month low of $32.62 and a 12-month high of $52.22.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 15th. This is a boost from Synovus Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Synovus Financial’s payout ratio is 27.47%.

In related news, EVP Thomas T. Dierdorff sold 1,947 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.36, for a total transaction of $84,421.92. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $403,855.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Synovus Financial in a research note on Monday, December 5th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Synovus Financial from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Synovus Financial from $42.50 to $45.50 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Synovus Financial from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.40.

Synovus Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. The company operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Financial Management Services (FMS). The Community Banking business segment serves customers using a relationship-based approach through its branch, ATM, commercial, and private wealth network in addition to mobile, Internet, and telephone banking.

