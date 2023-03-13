Taitron Components Incorporated (NASDAQ:TAIT) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Taitron Components Incorporated (NASDAQ:TAIT – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a decrease of 15.8% from the February 13th total of 1,900 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Taitron Components Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of Taitron Components stock opened at $3.72 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.80. Taitron Components has a 12-month low of $3.16 and a 12-month high of $4.32.

Taitron Components Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.38%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Taitron Components

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Taitron Components in a report on Monday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Taitron Components stock. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp boosted its holdings in Taitron Components Incorporated (NASDAQ:TAIT – Get Rating) by 94.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 246,855 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 119,855 shares during the period. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp owned about 4.20% of Taitron Components worth $953,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.50% of the company’s stock.

About Taitron Components

Taitron Components, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of original designed and manufactured products and electronic components. It also offers discrete semiconductors and commodity integrated circuits, optoelectronic devices, passive components, and value-added engineering and turnkey services.

