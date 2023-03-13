Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Shares Sold by Verdence Capital Advisors LLC

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC decreased its stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,614 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 114 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $240,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Target by 122.1% in the third quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 191 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Annapolis Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Target by 96.2% in the third quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 206 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Target in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Target in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Target in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Target alerts:

Target Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of TGT stock opened at $158.18 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $72.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. Target Co. has a fifty-two week low of $137.16 and a fifty-two week high of $254.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $165.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $160.80.

Target Dividend Announcement

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The retailer reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $31.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.73 billion. Target had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 25.63%. Target’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.19 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 8.42 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 16th. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. Target’s payout ratio is currently 72.24%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TGT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Target from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Target in a report on Monday, January 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $190.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $155.00 target price on shares of Target in a report on Monday, February 13th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Target from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $170.00 to $142.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Target from $165.00 to $151.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.69.

About Target

(Get Rating)

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.