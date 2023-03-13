Tattooed Chef (TTCF) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Tattooed Chef (NASDAQ:TTCF – Get Rating) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 14th.

Tattooed Chef Stock Performance

Shares of TTCF stock opened at $1.25 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.42. The company has a market capitalization of $103.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.07 and a beta of 0.57. Tattooed Chef has a one year low of $1.05 and a one year high of $13.23. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.38 and its 200 day moving average is $3.01.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tattooed Chef

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mariner LLC bought a new position in Tattooed Chef during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Tattooed Chef by 496.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 7,495 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tattooed Chef in the 4th quarter worth $54,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Tattooed Chef by 1,336.6% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 46,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 43,185 shares during the period. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new stake in Tattooed Chef during the fourth quarter valued at $58,000. 15.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tattooed Chef Company Profile

Tattooed Chef, Inc is a plant-based food company that offers sourced plant-based food. Its products include ready-to-cook bowls, zucchini spirals, riced cauliflower, acai and smoothie bowls, and cauliflower pizza crusts, which are available in the frozen food sections of national retail food stores across the United States as well as on its e-commerce site.

