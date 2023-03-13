TD Securities Boosts Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:GRT.UN) Price Target to C$100.00

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:GRT.UN – Get Rating) (NASDAQ:GRP.U) had its price objective boosted by TD Securities from C$95.00 to C$100.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an action list buy rating on the stock.
Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on GRT.UN. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$90.00 to C$97.00 in a research report on Friday. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$90.00 to C$95.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$92.00 to C$94.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. National Bankshares upped their target price on shares of Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$84.00 to C$91.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a C$98.00 price target on shares of Granite Real Estate Investment Trust and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$96.63.
Granite Real Estate Investment Trust Price Performance
Granite Real Estate Investment Trust stock opened at C$81.94 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of C$5.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.16 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$80.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$75.24. Granite Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12-month low of C$63.29 and a 12-month high of C$100.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.69.
Granite Real Estate Investment Trust Announces Dividend
About Granite Real Estate Investment Trust
Granite is a Canadian based REIT engaged in the acquisition, development, ownership and management of industrial, warehouse and logistics properties in North America and Europe. Granite owns over 85 investment properties representing approximately 34 million square feet of leasable area.
