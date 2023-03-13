TD Securities Boosts WSP Global (TSE:WSP) Price Target to C$205.00

WSP Global (TSE:WSP – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by TD Securities from C$190.00 to C$205.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on WSP. ATB Capital increased their price objective on WSP Global from C$174.00 to C$190.00 in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on WSP Global from C$175.00 to C$176.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on WSP Global from C$184.00 to C$190.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Scotiabank upped their target price on WSP Global from C$170.00 to C$175.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on WSP Global from C$190.00 to C$205.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$187.55.
WSP Global Trading Down 1.3 %
Shares of WSP Global stock opened at C$171.99 on Friday. WSP Global has a fifty-two week low of C$130.65 and a fifty-two week high of C$181.00. The firm has a market cap of C$21.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.97. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$170.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$162.76.
WSP Global Dividend Announcement
WSP Global Company Profile
WSP Global Inc operates as a professional services consulting firm in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Australia, and internationally. It advises, plans, designs, and manages projects for rail transit, aviation, highways, bridges, tunnels, water, maritime, and urban infrastructure for public and private clients, construction contractors, and other partners.
Featured Stories
- What the SVB Financial Collapse Means for U.S. Banks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/6 – 3/10
- 2 Offshore Drilling Stocks Set to Extract Big Profits
- Three Staples Stocks With Double-Digit Upside Ahead
- Can Investors Trust Consumers to Lift American Outdoor Brands?
Receive News & Ratings for WSP Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WSP Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.