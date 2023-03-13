TD Securities Boosts WSP Global (TSE:WSP) Price Target to C$205.00

WSP Global (TSE:WSP – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by TD Securities from C$190.00 to C$205.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on WSP. ATB Capital increased their price objective on WSP Global from C$174.00 to C$190.00 in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on WSP Global from C$175.00 to C$176.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on WSP Global from C$184.00 to C$190.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Scotiabank upped their target price on WSP Global from C$170.00 to C$175.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on WSP Global from C$190.00 to C$205.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$187.55.

Shares of WSP Global stock opened at C$171.99 on Friday. WSP Global has a fifty-two week low of C$130.65 and a fifty-two week high of C$181.00. The firm has a market cap of C$21.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.97. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$170.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$162.76.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. WSP Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.76%.

WSP Global Inc operates as a professional services consulting firm in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Australia, and internationally. It advises, plans, designs, and manages projects for rail transit, aviation, highways, bridges, tunnels, water, maritime, and urban infrastructure for public and private clients, construction contractors, and other partners.

