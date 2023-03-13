TD Securities Cuts Shawcor (TSE:SCL) Price Target to C$12.50

Shawcor (TSE:SCL – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by TD Securities from C$14.50 to C$12.50 in a research note released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Cormark lifted their price target on shares of Shawcor from C$15.00 to C$18.50 in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Shawcor from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and reduced their price target for the company from C$17.00 to C$13.00 in a research report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of Shawcor from C$14.50 to C$15.75 in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. ATB Capital upgraded shares of Shawcor from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, National Bank Financial restated an outperform overweight rating on shares of Shawcor in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$15.57.

Shawcor Trading Up 6.6 %

Shares of SCL stock opened at C$12.33 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of C$867.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 2.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.20. Shawcor has a fifty-two week low of C$4.44 and a fifty-two week high of C$14.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$13.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$11.52.

About Shawcor

Shawcor Ltd. operates as a material sciences company that serves the infrastructure, energy, and transportation markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Composite Systems, Automotive and Industrial, and Pipeline and Pipe Services. The Composite Systems segment manufactures flexible composite and high density polyethylene pipes that are used for oil and gas gathering, water disposal, carbon dioxide injection pipelines, and other applications; fiberglass reinforced plastic underground storage tanks for the retail fuel, water and wastewater, and oil and gas markets; and tubular management services to the Western Canadian onshore oilfield market, including inventory management systems, mobile inspection, in-plant inspection and the refurbishment and rethreading of drill pipe, production tubing and casing, and tubular products.

