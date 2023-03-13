TD Securities Upgrades Transat A.T. (TSE:TRZ) to Hold

TD Securities upgraded shares of Transat A.T. (TSE:TRZ – Get Rating) from a reduce rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have C$4.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of C$3.00.

Separately, National Bankshares boosted their target price on shares of Transat A.T. from C$2.50 to C$3.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research report on Friday.

Get Transat A.T. alerts:

Transat A.T. Stock Down 0.3 %

Transat A.T. stock opened at C$3.35 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$4.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.29, a P/E/G ratio of -0.04 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16,969.40, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Transat A.T. has a fifty-two week low of C$2.50 and a fifty-two week high of C$5.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$3.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$3.07.

Transat A.T. Company Profile

Transat A.T. ( TSE:TRZ Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 14th. The company reported C($2.00) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C($2.17) by C$0.17. The firm had revenue of C$573.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$619.50 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Transat A.T. will post -4.3400002 earnings per share for the current year.

(Get Rating)

Transat A.T. Inc operates as an integrated international tourism company in the Americas and Europe. The company offers vacation packages, hotel stays, and air travel services under the Transat and Air Transat brands to approximately 60 destinations in approximately 25 countries. It also operates outgoing tours; and involved in the retail distribution activities, such as providing advice to travelers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Transat A.T. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Transat A.T. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.