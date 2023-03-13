TD Securities Upgrades Transat A.T. (TSE:TRZ) to Hold

TD Securities upgraded shares of Transat A.T. (TSE:TRZ – Get Rating) from a reduce rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have C$4.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of C$3.00.
Separately, National Bankshares boosted their target price on shares of Transat A.T. from C$2.50 to C$3.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research report on Friday.
Transat A.T. Stock Down 0.3 %
Transat A.T. stock opened at C$3.35 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$4.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.29, a P/E/G ratio of -0.04 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16,969.40, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Transat A.T. has a fifty-two week low of C$2.50 and a fifty-two week high of C$5.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$3.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$3.07.
Transat A.T. Company Profile
Transat A.T. Inc operates as an integrated international tourism company in the Americas and Europe. The company offers vacation packages, hotel stays, and air travel services under the Transat and Air Transat brands to approximately 60 destinations in approximately 25 countries. It also operates outgoing tours; and involved in the retail distribution activities, such as providing advice to travelers.
