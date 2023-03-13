Telia Company AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLSNF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Telia Company AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLSNF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 6,856,000 shares, a drop of 15.1% from the February 13th total of 8,075,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1,853.0 days.

Separately, Citigroup assumed coverage on Telia Company AB (publ) in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. They set a “sell” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of OTCMKTS TLSNF opened at $2.57 on Monday. Telia Company AB has a 1-year low of $2.49 and a 1-year high of $4.17. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.85.

Telia Co AB engages in the provision of network access and telecommunication services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Sweden, Finland, Norway, Denmark, Lithuania, Estonia, and TV and Media. It focuses on mobile, television, and fixed-line operations. The company was founded in 1853 and is headquartered in Solna, Sweden.

