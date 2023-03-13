Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) Receives $105.71 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nineteen ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $105.71.

TXRH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stephens lifted their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $86.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Stifel Nicolaus cut Texas Roadhouse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $105.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $111.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $98.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $90.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th.

Insider Transactions at Texas Roadhouse

In related news, insider Christopher C. Colson sold 1,634 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.08, for a total value of $158,628.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $485,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, President Regina A. Tobin sold 2,215 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.84, for a total value of $230,005.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 13,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,375,672.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Christopher C. Colson sold 1,634 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.08, for a total value of $158,628.72. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $485,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,666 shares of company stock worth $669,811 over the last quarter. 4.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Texas Roadhouse

Texas Roadhouse Stock Performance

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TXRH. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 121.8% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 386 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Texas Roadhouse by 310.5% in the fourth quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 546 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp acquired a new stake in Texas Roadhouse in the second quarter valued at $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.52% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TXRH opened at $101.61 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.81 billion, a PE ratio of 25.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $101.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $96.53. Texas Roadhouse has a 1-year low of $68.58 and a 1-year high of $107.31.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The restaurant operator reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. Texas Roadhouse had a return on equity of 26.92% and a net margin of 6.72%. Texas Roadhouse’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Texas Roadhouse will post 4.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Texas Roadhouse Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. This is an increase from Texas Roadhouse’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 7th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. Texas Roadhouse’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.42%.

About Texas Roadhouse

Texas Roadhouse, Inc is a full-service, casual dining restaurant chain, which offers assorted seasoned and aged steaks hand-cut daily on the premises and cooked to order over open gas-fired grills. It operates restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse and Aspen Creek names. The firm also offers its guests a selection of ribs, fish, seafood, chicken, pork chops, pulled pork and vegetable plates, an assortment of hamburgers, salads and sandwiches.

