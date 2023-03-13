Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) Receives $105.71 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nineteen ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $105.71.
TXRH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stephens lifted their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $86.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Stifel Nicolaus cut Texas Roadhouse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $105.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $111.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $98.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $90.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th.
Insider Transactions at Texas Roadhouse
In related news, insider Christopher C. Colson sold 1,634 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.08, for a total value of $158,628.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $485,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, President Regina A. Tobin sold 2,215 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.84, for a total value of $230,005.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 13,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,375,672.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Christopher C. Colson sold 1,634 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.08, for a total value of $158,628.72. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $485,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,666 shares of company stock worth $669,811 over the last quarter. 4.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Texas Roadhouse
Texas Roadhouse Stock Performance
NASDAQ TXRH opened at $101.61 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.81 billion, a PE ratio of 25.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $101.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $96.53. Texas Roadhouse has a 1-year low of $68.58 and a 1-year high of $107.31.
Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The restaurant operator reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. Texas Roadhouse had a return on equity of 26.92% and a net margin of 6.72%. Texas Roadhouse’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Texas Roadhouse will post 4.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Texas Roadhouse Increases Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. This is an increase from Texas Roadhouse’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 7th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. Texas Roadhouse’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.42%.
About Texas Roadhouse
Texas Roadhouse, Inc is a full-service, casual dining restaurant chain, which offers assorted seasoned and aged steaks hand-cut daily on the premises and cooked to order over open gas-fired grills. It operates restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse and Aspen Creek names. The firm also offers its guests a selection of ribs, fish, seafood, chicken, pork chops, pulled pork and vegetable plates, an assortment of hamburgers, salads and sandwiches.
