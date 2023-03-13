Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) Shares Sold by Trexquant Investment LP

Trexquant Investment LP lessened its stake in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT – Get Rating) by 13.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 26,800 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 4,139 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Textron were worth $1,561,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new position in shares of Textron during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Textron during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Textron during the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Textron during the 3rd quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Textron during the 2nd quarter valued at $69,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Textron alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Textron news, CEO Scott C. Donnelly sold 222,319 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.35, for a total value of $16,307,098.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 683,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,108,025.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Frank T. Connor sold 63,361 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.35, for a total value of $4,647,529.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 151,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,109,224.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Scott C. Donnelly sold 222,319 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.35, for a total transaction of $16,307,098.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 683,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,108,025.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Textron Price Performance

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Textron from $84.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Textron from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $81.67.

TXT opened at $69.26 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 2.19. Textron Inc. has a 1-year low of $57.11 and a 1-year high of $76.11. The company has a 50-day moving average of $72.26 and a 200-day moving average of $68.45. The company has a market capitalization of $14.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.27, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.49.

Textron (NYSE:TXT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.06. Textron had a net margin of 6.69% and a return on equity of 12.50%. The business had revenue of $3.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Textron Inc. will post 4.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Textron Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. Textron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2.00%.

About Textron

(Get Rating)

Textron, Inc is a multi-industry company, which leverages a global network of aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses to provide customers innovative solutions and services. The company operates its business through the following segments: Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems, Industrial, and Finance.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Textron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Textron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.