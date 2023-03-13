Teza Capital Management LLC Acquires New Position in Olaplex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLPX)

Teza Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Olaplex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLPX – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 31,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $300,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in Olaplex in the 3rd quarter valued at about $316,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Olaplex by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,729,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,365,000 after acquiring an additional 538,084 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in Olaplex in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,440,000. Ethic Inc. increased its position in shares of Olaplex by 40.3% during the third quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 19,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 5,629 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Olaplex by 7.6% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 348,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,326,000 after buying an additional 24,675 shares during the period. 91.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on OLPX shares. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on Olaplex in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of Olaplex in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Olaplex from $6.00 to $5.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Olaplex from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Olaplex from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.35.

Olaplex Stock Performance

NASDAQ:OLPX opened at $3.99 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a PE ratio of 11.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.65. Olaplex Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.80 and a fifty-two week high of $18.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 6.86 and a current ratio of 9.48. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.04.

Olaplex (NASDAQ:OLPX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.01. Olaplex had a return on equity of 44.03% and a net margin of 34.66%. The firm had revenue of $130.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.08 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Olaplex Holdings, Inc. will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Olaplex Company Profile

Olaplex Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells hair care products. The company offers hair care shampoos and conditioners for use in treatment, maintenance, and protection of hair. It provides hair care products to professional hair salons, retailers, and everyday consumers. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Santa Barbara, California.

