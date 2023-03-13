Teza Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 1,182 Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

Teza Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Get Rating) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 1,182 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $319,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hikari Tsushin Inc. boosted its position in shares of Waters by 25.3% during the 3rd quarter. Hikari Tsushin Inc. now owns 6,265 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,689,000 after acquiring an additional 1,265 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its position in shares of Waters by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 9,999 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,695,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Waters by 44.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 27,280 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $7,353,000 after acquiring an additional 8,339 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Waters by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 1,329 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $357,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TIAA FSB bought a new position in shares of Waters during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $317,000. 88.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Waters alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Mark P. Vergnano purchased 3,185 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $313.32 per share, for a total transaction of $997,924.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 3,557 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,114,479.24. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Waters Stock Down 1.4 %

NYSE:WAT opened at $304.96 on Monday. Waters Co. has a twelve month low of $265.61 and a twelve month high of $369.00. The company has a market cap of $17.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $330.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $317.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02.

Waters (NYSE:WAT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.74 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $858.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $832.85 million. Waters had a return on equity of 175.08% and a net margin of 23.81%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.67 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Waters Co. will post 12.67 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WAT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays increased their target price on Waters from $340.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Waters from $334.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. SVB Leerink raised their price target on Waters from $320.00 to $352.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Citigroup raised their price target on Waters from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Waters in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $350.00 price target for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $354.00.

Waters Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Waters Corp. engages in the provision of workflow solutions involving liquid chromatography, mass spectrometry, and thermal analysis. It operates through the Waters and TA (TA Instruments) segments. The Waters segment consists of liquid chromatography instruments, mass spectrometry, and precision chemistry consumable products and services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Waters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.