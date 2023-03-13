Teza Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART)

Teza Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART – Get Rating) by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,114 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after acquiring an additional 716 shares during the period. Teza Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Integra LifeSciences were worth $344,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 2.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,929,606 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $293,538,000 after buying an additional 189,772 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 2.5% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,519,743 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $97,658,000 after buying an additional 37,025 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 1.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,380,036 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $88,686,000 after buying an additional 23,877 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 14.0% in the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 802,724 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $51,583,000 after buying an additional 98,702 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 3.7% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 658,928 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $42,343,000 after buying an additional 23,751 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.60% of the company’s stock.

Integra LifeSciences Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:IART opened at $52.87 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $56.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.21. Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. has a 12-month low of $40.67 and a 12-month high of $67.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 3.62, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Integra LifeSciences ( NASDAQ:IART Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The life sciences company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.01. Integra LifeSciences had a return on equity of 16.51% and a net margin of 11.59%. The firm had revenue of $398.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $398.57 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current year.

IART has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Integra LifeSciences from $50.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. TheStreet raised Integra LifeSciences from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 27th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Integra LifeSciences from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on Integra LifeSciences from $60.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Integra LifeSciences presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.17.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Michael J. Mcbreen sold 1,843 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.29, for a total transaction of $100,056.47. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,563,334.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Lisa Evoli sold 3,767 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total value of $214,719.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,060,485. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael J. Mcbreen sold 1,843 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.29, for a total value of $100,056.47. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,796 shares in the company, valued at $1,563,334.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Integra LifeSciences Profile

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of regenerative tissue technologies and neurological solutions dedicated to limiting uncertainty for clinicians. It operates under the Codman Specialty Surgical (CSS) and Tissue Technologies (TT) segments. The CSS segment includes technologies and instrumentation used for neurosurgery, neurocritical care, and otolaryngology.

