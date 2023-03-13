Teza Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 10,627 The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC)

Teza Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 10,627 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $262,000.
Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CC. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Chemours by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,741,300 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $437,324,000 after acquiring an additional 932,063 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Chemours by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 96,126 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,370,000 after acquiring an additional 673 shares during the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lifted its holdings in shares of Chemours by 250.0% in the 3rd quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 5,040 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chemours by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 39,051 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $963,000 after acquiring an additional 1,776 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Elm Ridge Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chemours by 45.2% in the 3rd quarter. Elm Ridge Management LLC now owns 165,365 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,076,000 after acquiring an additional 51,480 shares during the last quarter. 71.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Insider Activity at Chemours
In related news, insider Alisha Bellezza sold 27,716 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.47, for a total transaction of $983,086.52. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 43,931 shares in the company, valued at $1,558,232.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 3.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Chemours Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 24th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 23rd. Chemours’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.01%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Chemours from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Chemours from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Chemours from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Chemours from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $37.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Chemours from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Chemours currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.33.
Chemours Profile
The Chemours Co is a holding company, which engages in the provision of performance chemicals. The firm delivers solutions, which include a range of industrial and chemical products for markets including coatings, plastics, refrigeration and air conditioning, transportation, semiconductor and consumer electronics, and general industrial.
