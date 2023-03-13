Teza Capital Management LLC Cuts Stake in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC)

Teza Capital Management LLC cut its stake in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC – Get Rating) by 18.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,227 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 520 shares during the quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC’s holdings in First Republic Bank were worth $291,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in First Republic Bank by 30.1% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 372 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Canandaigua National Corp increased its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 5.9% during the third quarter. Canandaigua National Corp now owns 1,563 shares of the bank’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 0.6% during the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 14,001 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,828,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 2.3% during the first quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 4,561 shares of the bank’s stock worth $739,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders increased its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 6.1% during the third quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 1,966 shares of the bank’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. 95.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get First Republic Bank alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on FRC shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on First Republic Bank from $102.00 to $97.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Barclays lifted their price target on First Republic Bank from $136.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Sterne Agee CRT lifted their price target on First Republic Bank from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded First Republic Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price target on First Republic Bank to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $145.90.

First Republic Bank Stock Performance

FRC opened at $81.76 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $128.79 and its 200-day moving average is $128.99. The stock has a market cap of $14.69 billion, a PE ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. First Republic Bank has a twelve month low of $45.00 and a twelve month high of $174.21.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The bank reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. First Republic Bank had a return on equity of 12.66% and a net margin of 24.66%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.02 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that First Republic Bank will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current year.

First Republic Bank Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 26th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 25th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. First Republic Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.09%.

First Republic Bank Profile

(Get Rating)

First Republic Bank engages in the provision of private banking, business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management, including trust and custody services. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Wealth Management segments. The Commercial Banking segment represents most of the operations, including real estate secured lending, retail deposit gathering, private banking activities, mortgage sales and servicing, and managing capital, liquidity, and interest rate risk.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Republic Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Republic Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.