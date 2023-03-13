Teza Capital Management LLC Grows Stake in Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED)

Teza Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED – Get Rating) by 13.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,454 shares of the medical device company’s stock after acquiring an additional 653 shares during the quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Globus Medical were worth $325,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GMED. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Globus Medical during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Globus Medical by 192.9% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 820 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Globus Medical during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in Globus Medical by 86.5% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 785 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCentric Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Globus Medical during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GMED stock opened at $54.51 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $67.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.49. The stock has a market cap of $5.47 billion, a PE ratio of 29.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.05. Globus Medical, Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.60 and a 1 year high of $81.78.

Globus Medical ( NYSE:GMED Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The medical device company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $274.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $276.40 million. Globus Medical had a return on equity of 11.93% and a net margin of 18.59%. Globus Medical’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Globus Medical, Inc. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on GMED. Needham & Company LLC cut Globus Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Globus Medical from $75.00 to $67.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Piper Sandler cut Globus Medical from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com raised Globus Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Globus Medical from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Globus Medical has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.91.

In related news, CFO Keith W. Pfeil sold 29,167 shares of Globus Medical stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.57, for a total transaction of $2,262,484.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 24.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Globus Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company that develops and commercializes healthcare solutions. The firm engages in developing products that promote healing in patients with musculoskeletal disorders. It classifies products into Innovative Fusion and Disruptive Technology. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments.

