Teza Capital Management LLC Has $271,000 Position in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Teza Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,350 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,399 shares during the quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Corning were worth $271,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GLW. Insight Inv LLC lifted its stake in Corning by 0.6% in the second quarter. Insight Inv LLC now owns 46,645 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,470,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC lifted its stake in Corning by 1.8% in the second quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 16,225 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $511,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its stake in Corning by 3.0% in the second quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 10,223 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Capital Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Corning by 2.9% in the third quarter. Capital Financial Services LLC now owns 10,525 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust lifted its stake in Corning by 2.8% in the second quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 11,367 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $358,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. 67.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Corning from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Corning from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Corning from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Corning from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Corning from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.78.

Shares of GLW stock opened at $33.26 on Monday. Corning Incorporated has a 1 year low of $28.98 and a 1 year high of $38.71. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The electronics maker reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.54 billion. Corning had a net margin of 9.27% and a return on equity of 14.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Corning Incorporated will post 1.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th. This is a positive change from Corning’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Corning’s payout ratio is 72.73%.

In other Corning news, VP John Z. Zhang sold 4,655 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $167,580.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 5,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,784. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Li Fang sold 19,909 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.17, for a total value of $700,199.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP John Z. Zhang sold 4,655 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $167,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 5,744 shares in the company, valued at approximately $206,784. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Corning, Inc engages in the provision of glass for notebook computers, flat panel desktop monitors, display televisions, and other information display applications, carrier network and enterprise network products for the telecommunications industry, ceramic substrates for gasoline and diesel engines in automotive and heavy-duty vehicle markets, laboratory products for the scientific community and polymer products for biotechnology applications, optical materials for the semiconductor industry and the scientific community, and polycrystalline silicon products and other technologies.

