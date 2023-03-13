Teza Capital Management LLC Has $274,000 Stock Position in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN)

Teza Capital Management LLC grew its position in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN – Get Rating) by 47.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,239 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,364 shares during the period. Teza Capital Management LLC’s holdings in ManpowerGroup were worth $274,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ManpowerGroup by 0.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,751,129 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $436,730,000 after buying an additional 49,461 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ManpowerGroup by 3.7% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,640,065 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $170,786,000 after buying an additional 92,997 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of ManpowerGroup by 3.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,938,984 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $182,109,000 after buying an additional 67,221 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of ManpowerGroup by 67.2% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,839,997 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $172,812,000 after buying an additional 739,380 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ManpowerGroup by 2.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,727,674 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $132,012,000 after buying an additional 46,656 shares during the period. 97.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Donald O. Mondano sold 2,500 shares of ManpowerGroup stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.50, for a total value of $213,750.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $465,120. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP Donald O. Mondano sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.50, for a total transaction of $213,750.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $465,120. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 780 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.09, for a total transaction of $69,490.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,720 shares in the company, valued at approximately $865,954.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on MAN. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of ManpowerGroup in a report on Thursday, January 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of ManpowerGroup from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 21st. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of ManpowerGroup from $94.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of ManpowerGroup from $64.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Northcoast Research cut shares of ManpowerGroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ManpowerGroup presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.22.

NYSE:MAN opened at $80.89 on Monday. ManpowerGroup Inc. has a 12 month low of $64.00 and a 12 month high of $101.53. The firm has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company’s 50 day moving average is $86.90 and its 200-day moving average is $80.86.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The business services provider reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by ($0.06). ManpowerGroup had a net margin of 1.89% and a return on equity of 18.19%. The firm had revenue of $4.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.20 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that ManpowerGroup Inc. will post 6.89 EPS for the current year.

ManpowerGroup, Inc engages in the provision of workforce solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, Asia Pacific Middle East, and Corporate. The Americas segment offers services as Manpower, Experis, and ManpowerGroup solutions through both branch and franchise offices.

