Teza Capital Management LLC Invests $293,000 in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

Teza Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 920 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $293,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Utah Retirement Systems grew its holdings in shares of Pool by 0.5% in the third quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 6,922 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,202,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pool by 13.9% in the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 3,470 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,103,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pool by 4.8% in the third quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 1,998 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $636,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Prospect Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pool by 13.2% in the third quarter. Prospect Capital Advisors LLC now owns 40,605 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $12,920,000 after purchasing an additional 4,740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Pool by 335.2% in the third quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 112,330 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $35,749,000 after purchasing an additional 86,517 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.15% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Pool from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Pool from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Pool from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $417.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Pool in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $291.00 target price for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Pool from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $391.09.

Shares of POOL opened at $348.41 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.93. Pool Co. has a 1 year low of $278.10 and a 1 year high of $488.75. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $359.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $335.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The specialty retailer reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.00 by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. Pool had a return on equity of 61.70% and a net margin of 12.11%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Pool Co. will post 16.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. Pool’s payout ratio is presently 21.46%.

Pool Corp. engages in the wholesale distribution of swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products. It also offers non-discretionary pool maintenance products such as chemicals and replacement parts, discretionary products like packaged pool kits, whole goods, irrigation, and landscape products, including a complete line of commercial and residential irrigation products and parts, power equipment for the professional landscape market, specialty products such as outdoor lighting, grills, and outdoor kitchen components, and golf irrigation and water management products.

