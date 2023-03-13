Teza Capital Management LLC Lowers Stake in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Teza Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) by 74.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,904 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,532 shares during the quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $282,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ZTS. Oakworth Capital Inc. lifted its stake in Zoetis by 33.7% in the 3rd quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc raised its holdings in Zoetis by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc now owns 1,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Zoetis by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 4,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $650,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp raised its holdings in Zoetis by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 2,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peloton Wealth Strategists raised its holdings in Zoetis by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Peloton Wealth Strategists now owns 8,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,277,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. 90.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zoetis Stock Down 3.6 %

Shares of NYSE ZTS opened at $161.53 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $163.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $155.06. The company has a market capitalization of $74.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.63. Zoetis Inc. has a 1 year low of $124.15 and a 1 year high of $201.32.

Zoetis Dividend Announcement

Zoetis ( NYSE:ZTS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15. The business had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 26.16% and a return on equity of 50.20%. The business’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.00 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, April 21st will be given a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 20th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. Zoetis’s payout ratio is currently 33.33%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on ZTS. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $264.00 to $248.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zoetis has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $223.83.

About Zoetis

Zoetis, Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines, vaccines, diagnostic products and services, biodevices, genetic tests, and precision animal health technology. The firm operates through the United States and International geographical segments. The United States segment is involved in U.S.

Featured Stories

