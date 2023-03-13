Teza Capital Management LLC Makes New $242,000 Investment in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA)

Teza Capital Management LLC bought a new position in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 2,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DVA. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of DaVita by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 22,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,562,000 after purchasing an additional 865 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in DaVita by 37.4% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $741,000 after acquiring an additional 1,785 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in DaVita by 63.6% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after acquiring an additional 1,166 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in DaVita by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in DaVita by 847.8% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 975 shares during the period. 86.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on DaVita in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on DaVita from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on DaVita from $72.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Cowen lifted their price objective on DaVita from $76.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded DaVita from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.43.

DaVita Price Performance

Shares of NYSE DVA opened at $74.68 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.92, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.20. DaVita Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.28 and a fifty-two week high of $124.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.75 billion, a PE ratio of 12.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.86.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.93 billion. DaVita had a return on equity of 74.02% and a net margin of 4.83%. The firm’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.02 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that DaVita Inc. will post 5.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Charles Berg sold 735 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.78, for a total value of $60,108.30. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,403,671.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About DaVita

(Get Rating)

DaVita, Inc engages in the provision of medical care services. It operates through the following two segments: US Dialysis and Related Lab Services, and Other-Ancillary Services and Strategic Initiatives. The US Dialysis and Related Lab Services segment offers kidney dialysis services in the United States for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure.

