Teza Capital Management LLC Makes New $284,000 Investment in Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB)

Teza Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 17,242 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $284,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ONB. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Old National Bancorp by 50.0% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,603 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 534 shares during the period. Group One Trading L.P. raised its position in shares of Old National Bancorp by 472.0% in the third quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 1,836 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,515 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Old National Bancorp by 54.6% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,238 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 790 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Old National Bancorp by 69.1% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,009 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 1,230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Old National Bancorp in the second quarter valued at about $66,000. 76.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Old National Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ONB opened at $15.96 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Old National Bancorp has a 52 week low of $14.22 and a 52 week high of $20.19. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.48 and a beta of 0.84.

Old National Bancorp Announces Dividend

Old National Bancorp ( NASDAQ:ONB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.01). Old National Bancorp had a net margin of 23.10% and a return on equity of 11.30%. The firm had revenue of $622.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $471.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Old National Bancorp will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. Old National Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.29%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Old National Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Old National Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.67.

Insider Activity at Old National Bancorp

In related news, Chairman Michael L. Scudder sold 9,308 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.75, for a total value of $165,217.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 204,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,626,271.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Old National Bancorp news, Chairman Michael L. Scudder sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $450,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 265,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,784,328. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Michael L. Scudder sold 9,308 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.75, for a total transaction of $165,217.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 204,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,626,271.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 84,308 shares of company stock valued at $1,510,217. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Old National Bancorp Company Profile

Old National Bancorp operates as a financial holding company. It engages in the provision of financial and banking solutions. The firm’s Community Banking segment provides commercial, real estate and consumer loans, time deposits, checking and savings accounts, cash management, brokerage, trust and investment advisory services.

