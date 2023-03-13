Teza Capital Management LLC Makes New $334,000 Investment in Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT)

Teza Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT – Get Rating) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 35,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $334,000.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLVT. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Clarivate by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,074,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,822,000 after purchasing an additional 577,242 shares during the last quarter. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Clarivate in the 3rd quarter worth about $197,000. Pearl River Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Clarivate by 228.8% in the 3rd quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 62,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $585,000 after purchasing an additional 43,343 shares during the last quarter. Petrus Trust Company LTA bought a new stake in shares of Clarivate in the 3rd quarter worth about $219,000. Finally, Prana Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Clarivate in the 3rd quarter worth about $402,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.34% of the company’s stock.
Clarivate Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:CLVT opened at $10.00 on Monday. Clarivate Plc has a fifty-two week low of $7.85 and a fifty-two week high of $17.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company has a market cap of $6.74 billion, a PE ratio of -1.61 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.10.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Clarivate Company Profile
Clarivate Plc engages in the provision of global information, analytics and workflow solutions. It operates through the Science and Intellectual Property segments. The Science segment is composed of the academia and government, and life science and healthcare product lines. The Intellectual Property segment includes the patent, trademark, domain, and IP management product lines.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Clarivate (CLVT)
- Here’s 2 Beaten Down Stocks to Help Your Portfolio Recovery
- What the SVB Financial Collapse Means for U.S. Banks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/6 – 3/10
- 2 Offshore Drilling Stocks Set to Extract Big Profits
- Three Staples Stocks With Double-Digit Upside Ahead
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLVT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Clarivate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clarivate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.