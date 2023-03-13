Teza Capital Management LLC Makes New $334,000 Investment in Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT)

Teza Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT – Get Rating) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 35,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $334,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLVT. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Clarivate by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,074,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,822,000 after purchasing an additional 577,242 shares during the last quarter. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Clarivate in the 3rd quarter worth about $197,000. Pearl River Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Clarivate by 228.8% in the 3rd quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 62,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $585,000 after purchasing an additional 43,343 shares during the last quarter. Petrus Trust Company LTA bought a new stake in shares of Clarivate in the 3rd quarter worth about $219,000. Finally, Prana Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Clarivate in the 3rd quarter worth about $402,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CLVT opened at $10.00 on Monday. Clarivate Plc has a fifty-two week low of $7.85 and a fifty-two week high of $17.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company has a market cap of $6.74 billion, a PE ratio of -1.61 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.10.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Clarivate from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Clarivate from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Clarivate from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Clarivate from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.88.

Clarivate Plc engages in the provision of global information, analytics and workflow solutions. It operates through the Science and Intellectual Property segments. The Science segment is composed of the academia and government, and life science and healthcare product lines. The Intellectual Property segment includes the patent, trademark, domain, and IP management product lines.

