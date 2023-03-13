Teza Capital Management LLC Makes New $339,000 Investment in Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT)

Teza Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 14,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $339,000.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Confluent by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,877,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,549,000 after buying an additional 1,470,650 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Confluent by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,189,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,656,000 after buying an additional 78,339 shares during the period. Durable Capital Partners LP lifted its holdings in Confluent by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 7,329,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,496,000 after buying an additional 465,214 shares during the period. Altimeter Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Confluent by 79.9% during the 1st quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP now owns 5,306,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,575,000 after buying an additional 2,356,700 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Confluent by 29.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,208,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,543,000 after buying an additional 500,166 shares during the period. 40.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CFLT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Confluent from $28.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Confluent from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Confluent from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. UBS Group downgraded Confluent from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their price objective on Confluent from $45.00 to $33.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.74.
Confluent Stock Performance
Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 30th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $168.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.53 million. Confluent had a negative return on equity of 55.61% and a negative net margin of 77.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.43) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Confluent, Inc. will post -1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Confluent news, CMO Stephanie Buscemi sold 5,514 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $137,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 39,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $981,750. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CMO Stephanie Buscemi sold 5,514 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $137,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 39,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $981,750. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Ventures Vii (Jersey) L. Index sold 644,814 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.93, for a total value of $17,364,841.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 108,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,914,633.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,718,418 shares of company stock valued at $44,732,247. Corporate insiders own 27.94% of the company’s stock.
Confluent Profile
Confluent, Inc operates a data streaming platform in the United States and internationally. It offers Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native service for connecting and processing data; and Confluent Platform, an enterprise-grade self-managed software that connects and processes data in real-time with the foundational platform for data in motion.
