Teza Capital Management LLC Purchases 1,278 Shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Teza Capital Management LLC increased its position in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating) by 46.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,009 shares of the medical device company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,278 shares during the quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC’s holdings in DexCom were worth $323,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of DXCM. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of DexCom by 300.0% in the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 320 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. Bivin & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of DexCom by 300.0% in the second quarter. Bivin & Associates Inc. now owns 360 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of DexCom by 860.5% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 365 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in DexCom during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC lifted its position in DexCom by 300.0% during the second quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 412 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. 94.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on DXCM shares. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of DexCom from $114.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. StockNews.com lowered shares of DexCom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of DexCom from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of DexCom from $117.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of DexCom in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $121.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, DexCom currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $123.00.

DexCom Stock Down 3.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ DXCM opened at $107.77 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. DexCom, Inc. has a 52 week low of $66.89 and a 52 week high of $134.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $111.13 and its 200 day moving average is $105.66. The company has a market cap of $41.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 132.64, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.10.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The medical device company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $815.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $814.52 million. DexCom had a net margin of 11.73% and a return on equity of 16.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that DexCom, Inc. will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at DexCom

In other DexCom news, CEO Kevin R. Sayer sold 45,607 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.75, for a total transaction of $4,822,940.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 426,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,117,708.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Jacob Steven Leach sold 18,144 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.74, for a total value of $2,081,842.56. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 281,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,252,151.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Kevin R. Sayer sold 45,607 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.75, for a total transaction of $4,822,940.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 426,645 shares in the company, valued at $45,117,708.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 165,134 shares of company stock valued at $17,839,912. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

DexCom Company Profile

DexCom, Inc is a medical device manufacturing company, which engages in the design, development and commercialization of glucose monitoring systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes. Its products include Dexcom G6 CGM System, DexCom G6 CGM System for Medicare, Software and Mobile apps. The company was founded by John F.

