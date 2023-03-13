Teza Capital Management LLC Sells 1,417 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Teza Capital Management LLC decreased its position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 26.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,008 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,417 shares during the quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $328,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AMAT. Disciplined Investments LLC lifted its position in Applied Materials by 53.2% in the 3rd quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 337 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its stake in Applied Materials by 55.0% in the 3rd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 372 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Emfo LLC purchased a new position in Applied Materials in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Applied Materials in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Syverson Strege & Co increased its stake in Applied Materials by 28.9% in the 2nd quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 499 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.22% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AMAT opened at $114.39 on Monday. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 1-year low of $71.12 and a 1-year high of $142.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $112.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $100.93. The company has a market capitalization of $96.67 billion, a PE ratio of 15.33, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.61.

Insider Activity

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.10. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 55.08% and a net margin of 24.57%. The firm had revenue of $6.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.66 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.89 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Xun Chen sold 377 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.80, for a total transaction of $40,640.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 39,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,297,770.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Xun Chen sold 377 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.80, for a total transaction of $40,640.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 39,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,297,770.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Teri A. Little sold 6,813 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.44, for a total value of $800,118.72. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 98,332 shares in the company, valued at $11,548,110.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on AMAT. StockNews.com raised Applied Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on Applied Materials from $126.00 to $139.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Applied Materials from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Applied Materials in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on Applied Materials to $130.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.16.

Applied Materials Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services and software to the semiconductor, display and related industries. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display & Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for etch, rapid thermal processing, deposition, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, wafer packaging, and ion implantation.

Featured Articles

