Teza Capital Management LLC Takes $243,000 Position in Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI)

Teza Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,114 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 65.9% in the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 720 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 60.1% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,044 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 767 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA bought a new stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in the third quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, Cim Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Texas Capital Bancshares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $209,000. Institutional investors own 96.91% of the company’s stock.

Texas Capital Bancshares Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of TCBI opened at $61.13 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.78, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.18. Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.79 and a twelve month high of $69.26.

Insider Buying and Selling at Texas Capital Bancshares

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

In other news, Director Robert W. Stallings purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $21.94 per share, with a total value of $65,820.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $658,200. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, Director Robert W. Stallings acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $21.18 per share, for a total transaction of $211,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 45,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $953,100. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Robert W. Stallings acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $21.94 per share, with a total value of $65,820.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $658,200. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders bought 19,888 shares of company stock valued at $430,333 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TCBI. TheStreet raised shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. StockNews.com raised shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Texas Capital Bancshares has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.89.

About Texas Capital Bancshares

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc is the holding company of Texas Capital Bank, which engages in the provision of financial services and customized solutions to businesses, entrepreneurs, and individual customers. The company was founded by George F. Jones, Jr. and Joseph M. Grant in November 1996 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

