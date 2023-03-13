Teza Capital Management LLC Takes $281,000 Position in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Teza Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 701 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $281,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ULTA. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Ulta Beauty by 7,441.9% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 701,400 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $270,376,000 after acquiring an additional 692,100 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Ulta Beauty by 111.5% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 940,481 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $362,536,000 after acquiring an additional 495,734 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in Ulta Beauty by 94.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 752,048 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $289,899,000 after acquiring an additional 366,138 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 86.0% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 678,285 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $272,122,000 after acquiring an additional 313,579 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA bought a new stake in Ulta Beauty in the 3rd quarter valued at about $99,713,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Ulta Beauty alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on ULTA. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $500.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $575.00 target price on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $600.00 to $650.00 in a research note on Friday. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $548.00 to $636.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Ulta Beauty from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $450.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $554.00.

Ulta Beauty Trading Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ ULTA opened at $521.18 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $510.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $456.89. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 12 month low of $330.80 and a 12 month high of $537.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.52 billion, a PE ratio of 21.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.30.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The specialty retailer reported $6.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.53 by $1.15. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 67.19% and a net margin of 12.17%. The firm had revenue of $3.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.41 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 25.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Ulta Beauty

(Get Rating)

Ulta Beauty, Inc engages in the retail of beauty products. The company has one reportable segment, which includes retail stores, salon services, and e-commerce. Its products include makeup, skin care, tools and brushes, fragrance, and bath and body. Ulta was founded on January 9, 1990, and is headquartered in Bolingbrook, IL.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ULTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ulta Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ulta Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.