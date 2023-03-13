Teza Capital Management LLC Takes $286,000 Position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT)

Teza Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,826 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $286,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of JBHT. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,673 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,139,000 after acquiring an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,562 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,428 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $488,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 11,241 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,257,000 after acquiring an additional 696 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 13,252 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,661,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. 74.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Price Performance

Shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock opened at $175.45 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.14. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $153.92 and a 1-year high of $218.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $185.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $177.53.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Increases Dividend

J.B. Hunt Transport Services ( NASDAQ:JBHT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 18th. The transportation company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.45 by ($0.53). J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 6.54% and a return on equity of 28.20%. The company had revenue of $3.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.79 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.28 earnings per share. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 9.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th were issued a $0.42 dividend. This is a positive change from J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.26%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on JBHT. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $155.00 to $162.00 in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $195.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $230.00 to $228.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $178.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $194.82.

Insider Activity at J.B. Hunt Transport Services

In other J.B. Hunt Transport Services news, EVP Alfred C. Harper sold 5,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.33, for a total value of $1,008,749.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,556 shares in the company, valued at $6,196,383.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Profile

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc engages in the provision of logistics solutions. It operates through the following segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS) and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight operations for rail carriers.

