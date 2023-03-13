Teza Capital Management LLC Takes $299,000 Position in Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN)

Teza Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 6,971 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $299,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of OLN. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Olin by 120.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,390,662 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $72,704,000 after acquiring an additional 760,691 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Olin by 105.4% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,015,700 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $53,101,000 after buying an additional 521,300 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Olin by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,867,281 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $829,542,000 after buying an additional 493,052 shares in the last quarter. Appian Way Asset Management LP grew its holdings in Olin by 173.9% during the 3rd quarter. Appian Way Asset Management LP now owns 759,915 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $32,585,000 after acquiring an additional 482,515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Olin by 61.8% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,050,678 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $54,930,000 after acquiring an additional 401,297 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.77% of the company’s stock.

Olin Trading Down 3.1 %

NYSE:OLN opened at $53.20 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.01, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.47. Olin Co. has a 1-year low of $41.33 and a 1-year high of $67.25. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $58.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

Olin Announces Dividend

Olin ( NYSE:OLN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.01. Olin had a net margin of 14.15% and a return on equity of 50.19%. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.11 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.41 EPS. Olin’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Olin Co. will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 6th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. Olin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.04%.

Insider Transactions at Olin

In related news, Director Heidi S. Alderman sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.01, for a total value of $128,020.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Heidi S. Alderman sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.01, for a total transaction of $128,020.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Damian Gumpel sold 13,000 shares of Olin stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.65, for a total value of $814,450.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 17,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,074,760.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Olin from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Olin from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Olin from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Olin from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Olin from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.00.

Olin Profile

Olin Corp. engages in manufacturing of chemicals products. It operates through the following segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls, Epoxy, and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment manufactures and sells chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomer, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, trichloroethylene and vinylidene chloride, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products and potassium hydroxide.

