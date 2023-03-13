Teza Capital Management LLC Takes $311,000 Position in Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX)

Teza Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX – Get Rating) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 5,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $311,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Alteryx by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 12,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $597,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alteryx by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Alteryx by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alteryx by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the period. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its holdings in shares of Alteryx by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 25,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,419,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.23% of the company’s stock.

In other Alteryx news, Director Eileen Schloss sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.47, for a total transaction of $294,615.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $439,631.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 13.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Alteryx stock opened at $57.78 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.37 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $58.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.39. Alteryx, Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.55 and a 12-month high of $76.35.

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $301.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $278.64 million. Alteryx had a negative return on equity of 119.37% and a negative net margin of 37.24%. Equities analysts expect that Alteryx, Inc. will post -1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

AYX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Alteryx from $62.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Alteryx from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Alteryx from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Alteryx from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Alteryx from $60.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.54.

Alteryx, Inc engages in the provision of self-service data analytics software. Its subscription-based platform allows organizations to prepare, blend, and analyze data from a multitude of sources and benefit from data-driven decisions. The company was founded by Dean A. Stoecker, Olivia Duane-Adams, and Edward P.

