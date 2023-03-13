Teza Capital Management LLC Takes $346,000 Position in Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK)

Teza Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 7,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $346,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Shake Shack in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Shake Shack by 24.6% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shake Shack during the third quarter worth approximately $102,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Shake Shack by 6.6% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Shake Shack by 5.9% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. 83.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Shake Shack alerts:

Shake Shack Stock Performance

SHAK opened at $54.53 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.78. Shake Shack Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.72 and a 1 year high of $71.86. The stock has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a PE ratio of -89.39 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Shake Shack ( NYSE:SHAK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.05. Shake Shack had a negative return on equity of 3.04% and a negative net margin of 2.68%. The firm had revenue of $238.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $238.54 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.11) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Shake Shack Inc. will post -0.02 EPS for the current year.

SHAK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered Shake Shack from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $47.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. BTIG Research upped their price target on Shake Shack from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Wedbush upped their price target on Shake Shack from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Barclays upped their price target on Shake Shack from $42.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on Shake Shack from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.33.

Insider Buying and Selling at Shake Shack

In other Shake Shack news, Director Jeffrey Flug sold 1,864 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.07, for a total value of $111,970.48. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,983 shares in the company, valued at $419,468.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Shake Shack news, COO Zach Koff sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 31,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,865,100. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey Flug sold 1,864 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.07, for a total value of $111,970.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $419,468.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 9.98% of the company’s stock.

Shake Shack Profile

(Get Rating)

Shake Shack, Inc engages in the operation and licensing of Shake Shack restaurants which serve burgers, hot dogs, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and more. The company was founded by Daniel Harris Meyer on September 23, 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHAK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Shake Shack Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shake Shack and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.