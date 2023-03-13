The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT) Shares Acquired by Trexquant Investment LP

Trexquant Investment LP increased its stake in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT – Get Rating) by 871.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 136,809 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 122,731 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Goodyear Tire & Rubber were worth $1,380,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 0.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,220,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,745,000 after buying an additional 71,649 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its position in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 186.8% during the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 33,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after buying an additional 21,694 shares in the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new position in Goodyear Tire & Rubber during the third quarter valued at approximately $183,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC lifted its position in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 25.5% during the third quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 26,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 5,335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KLCM Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 4.6% during the third quarter. KLCM Advisors Inc. now owns 636,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,427,000 after buying an additional 28,300 shares in the last quarter. 79.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:GT opened at $10.88 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.46. The firm has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a PE ratio of 15.54 and a beta of 1.81. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company has a 12-month low of $9.66 and a 12-month high of $15.69.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber ( NASDAQ:GT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $5.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.16 billion. Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a return on equity of 6.96% and a net margin of 0.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on GT. Argus lowered shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.43.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of tires. Its products include lines of rubber tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircraft, motorcycles, farm implements, earthmoving and mining equipment, industrial equipment and various other applications.

