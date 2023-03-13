The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.81

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, February 27th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.81 per share by the insurance provider on Friday, March 31st. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th.

The Hanover Insurance Group has raised its dividend by an average of 7.7% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 18 consecutive years. The Hanover Insurance Group has a dividend payout ratio of 26.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect The Hanover Insurance Group to earn $12.35 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 26.2%.

Get The Hanover Insurance Group alerts:

The Hanover Insurance Group Price Performance

The Hanover Insurance Group stock opened at $129.61 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $4.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.38, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 0.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $137.28 and its 200 day moving average is $137.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The Hanover Insurance Group has a 52-week low of $123.36 and a 52-week high of $155.55.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The Hanover Insurance Group ( NYSE:THG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The insurance provider reported ($1.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.05). The company had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. The Hanover Insurance Group had a net margin of 2.12% and a return on equity of 7.98%. The Hanover Insurance Group’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.38 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Hanover Insurance Group will post 9.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

THG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from $144.00 to $151.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $170.00 target price on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $141.00 target price on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $155.20.

Insider Transactions at The Hanover Insurance Group

In other news, SVP Warren E. Barnes sold 862 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.51, for a total value of $119,395.62. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,075 shares in the company, valued at $564,428.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,690,436 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $472,893,000 after acquiring an additional 10,204 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,235,297 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $483,743,000 after acquiring an additional 50,073 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,105,729 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $141,688,000 after acquiring an additional 6,529 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 988,986 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $133,642,000 after buying an additional 5,802 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 948,146 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $128,123,000 after buying an additional 26,394 shares in the last quarter. 86.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About The Hanover Insurance Group

(Get Rating)

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc is a holding company that engages in the provision of property and casualty products and services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines and Other. The Commercial Lines segment includes commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, workers compensation and other commercial coverage, such as specialty program business, inland marine, management and professional liability and surety.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for The Hanover Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hanover Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.