The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) Shares Sold by State Street Corp

State Street Corp decreased its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,065,372 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 421,477 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned 0.06% of The Hartford Financial Services Group worth $1,125,994,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of HIG. Cerity Partners LLC raised its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 506.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 40,931 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,691,000 after purchasing an additional 34,183 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,649,095 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $349,947,000 after purchasing an additional 147,509 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 19.6% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 662,230 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $41,019,000 after purchasing an additional 108,387 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 119,117 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $7,378,000 after purchasing an additional 8,721 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.93% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at The Hartford Financial Services Group

In related news, EVP Amy Stepnowski sold 336 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.59, for a total value of $26,070.24. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $298,255.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Amy Stepnowski sold 336 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.59, for a total value of $26,070.24. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $298,255.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Christopher Swift sold 34,624 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.32, for a total transaction of $2,711,751.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 197,221 shares in the company, valued at $15,446,348.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 101,167 shares of company stock valued at $7,872,898. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The Hartford Financial Services Group Stock Performance

Several analysts recently commented on HIG shares. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $83.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Roth Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $77.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.00.

Shares of HIG opened at $70.20 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market capitalization of $21.98 billion, a PE ratio of 12.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.87. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.17 and a 52-week high of $79.44.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The insurance provider reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $6.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.74 billion. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a net margin of 8.12% and a return on equity of 18.15%. The business’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.02 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 8.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 6th will be issued a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.19%.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Company Profile

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc is an insurance and financial services company. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, Property & Casualty Other Operations, Group Benefits, Hartford Funds, and Corporate. The Commercial Lines segment provides workers’ compensation, property, automobile, liability and umbrella coverage under several different products.

