The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK) Shares Sold by Utah Retirement Systems

Utah Retirement Systems lessened its stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 27,686 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group were worth $1,044,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 192.1% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,177 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 774 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 329.9% during the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,466 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 16.5% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,711 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.23% of the company’s stock.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group Stock Performance

LSXMK opened at $27.46 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $36.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.42. The company has a market cap of $8.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.52, a PEG ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 1.13. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a one year low of $27.01 and a one year high of $47.01.

Insider Activity

The Liberty SiriusXM Group ( NASDAQ:LSXMK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.31 billion. On average, analysts predict that The Liberty SiriusXM Group will post 3.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al acquired 800 shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $32.58 per share, for a total transaction of $26,064.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $417,024. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other The Liberty SiriusXM Group news, major shareholder Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al bought 800 shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $32.58 per share, for a total transaction of $26,064.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $417,024. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Brian J. Wendling sold 1,370 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $47,950.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 14,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $520,485. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 8,200 shares of company stock worth $267,200 and have sold 406,897 shares worth $30,376,669. Company insiders own 12.47% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on LSXMK shares. StockNews.com lowered The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Pivotal Research cut their price target on The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $57.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Liberty Media Corp. engages in the operation of media, communications, and entertainment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Sirius XM Holdings, Formula 1. The Sirius XM Holdings segment refers to the complementary audio entertainment businesses, Sirius XM and Pandora. Sirius XM features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, weather channels, and infotainment services.

Further Reading

