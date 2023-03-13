The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) Receives $83.00 Consensus PT from Analysts

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the nine analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $83.00.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $45.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $50.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $56.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $75.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, February 16th.

Get Scotts Miracle-Gro alerts:

Scotts Miracle-Gro Trading Down 2.7 %

Shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro stock opened at $74.01 on Friday. Scotts Miracle-Gro has a 1 year low of $39.06 and a 1 year high of $133.50. The firm has a market cap of $4.14 billion, a PE ratio of -9.01 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.61, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.14.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Dividend Announcement

Scotts Miracle-Gro ( NYSE:SMG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The basic materials company reported ($1.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.36) by $0.34. Scotts Miracle-Gro had a negative net margin of 11.64% and a positive return on equity of 55.54%. The business had revenue of $526.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $502.44 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.88) earnings per share. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Scotts Miracle-Gro will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 24th were given a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 23rd. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s payout ratio is currently -32.16%.

Insider Transactions at Scotts Miracle-Gro

In other news, EVP Denise Stump sold 2,503 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.51, for a total value of $216,534.53. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,449,586.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, major shareholder Hagedorn Partnership, L.P. sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.77, for a total value of $4,038,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 14,064,775 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,136,011,876.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Denise Stump sold 2,503 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.51, for a total transaction of $216,534.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 39,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,449,586.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 103,438 shares of company stock valued at $7,368,783 in the last three months. 27.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Scotts Miracle-Gro

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 98,971 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,170,000 after acquiring an additional 1,158 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,319 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $531,000 after acquiring an additional 609 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 33.2% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 3,397 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $418,000 after acquiring an additional 846 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 27.8% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,684 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $822,000 after acquiring an additional 1,452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 4,946.9% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 2,473 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 2,424 shares in the last quarter. 68.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Scotts Miracle-Gro Co engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and sale of products for lawn and garden care and indoor and hydroponic gardening. Its products and services include lawn care, gardening and landscape, hydroponic hardware and growing environments, lighting, controls, and marketing agreement.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Scotts Miracle-Gro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scotts Miracle-Gro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.