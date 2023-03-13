The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) Shares Sold by Neuberger Berman Group LLC

Neuberger Berman Group LLC lowered its stake in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 494,123 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 9,541 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned approximately 0.19% of Sherwin-Williams worth $101,273,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Sherwin-Williams during the third quarter worth $26,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in Sherwin-Williams during the third quarter worth $40,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Sherwin-Williams during the second quarter worth $69,000. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Sherwin-Williams during the third quarter worth $81,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Sherwin-Williams alerts:

Sherwin-Williams Price Performance

SHW stock opened at $214.10 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.99. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 1 year low of $195.24 and a 1 year high of $285.00. The firm has a market cap of $55.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $233.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $231.05.

Sherwin-Williams Increases Dividend

Sherwin-Williams ( NYSE:SHW Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $5.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.26 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 90.04% and a net margin of 9.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.34 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 8.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Monday, February 27th were issued a $0.605 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 24th. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. This is an increase from Sherwin-Williams’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.35%.

Insider Activity at Sherwin-Williams

In other Sherwin-Williams news, CEO John G. Morikis purchased 2,207 shares of Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $226.70 per share, with a total value of $500,326.90. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 231,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,445,684.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Sherwin-Williams news, SVP Bryan J. Young sold 2,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.76, for a total transaction of $607,090.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,756,145.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO John G. Morikis bought 2,207 shares of Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $226.70 per share, for a total transaction of $500,326.90. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 231,344 shares in the company, valued at $52,445,684.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SHW. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 27th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $283.00 to $231.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 27th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $242.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. StockNews.com upgraded Sherwin-Williams from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $267.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sherwin-Williams presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $253.39.

Sherwin-Williams Profile

(Get Rating)

The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the manufacture and trade of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor coverings.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Sherwin-Williams Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sherwin-Williams and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.