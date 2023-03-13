The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) Stock Holdings Boosted by Maven Securities LTD

Maven Securities LTD lifted its position in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Rating) (TSE:TD) by 59.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 16,300 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,100 shares during the period. Maven Securities LTD’s holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $1,000,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Toronto-Dominion Bank in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 75.1% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 408 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 130.6% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 747 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank during the 2nd quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC boosted its position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 30.5% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 783 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Toronto-Dominion Bank alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

TD has been the subject of several research reports. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$106.00 to C$103.00 in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from C$95.00 to C$103.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Desjardins upped their price objective on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$105.00 to C$106.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Scotiabank raised shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$96.00 to C$98.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.57.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Price Performance

Toronto-Dominion Bank Increases Dividend

Shares of TD opened at $60.55 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $110.81 billion, a PE ratio of 9.57, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $66.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a twelve month low of $57.27 and a twelve month high of $82.64.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 6th will be given a dividend of $0.721 per share. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.76%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 5th. This is a positive change from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.71%.

About Toronto-Dominion Bank

(Get Rating)

The Toronto-Dominion Bank engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The Canadian Retail segment offers various financial products and services, as well as telephone, Internet, and mobile banking services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Rating) (TSE:TD).

Receive News & Ratings for Toronto-Dominion Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toronto-Dominion Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.