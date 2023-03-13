Third Coast Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBX) Insider Purchases $14,544.00 in Stock

Third Coast Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBX – Get Rating) insider William Bobbora acquired 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.16 per share, with a total value of $14,544.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 10,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $177,372.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

William Bobbora also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 8th, William Bobbora bought 1,000 shares of Third Coast Bancshares stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.92 per share, for a total transaction of $17,920.00.

Third Coast Bancshares Stock Down 1.3 %

NASDAQ TCBX opened at $16.25 on Monday. Third Coast Bancshares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.90 and a fifty-two week high of $26.75. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $18.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.53. The stock has a market cap of $219.86 million, a PE ratio of 13.10 and a beta of 0.38.

Third Coast Bancshares Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Third Coast Bancshares

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Investors of record on Saturday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $17.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TCBX. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of Third Coast Bancshares by 149.2% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,760 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Third Coast Bancshares by 533.0% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 2,889 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Third Coast Bancshares by 80.0% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,776 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Third Coast Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Third Coast Bancshares during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Stephens lowered their price target on Third Coast Bancshares from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 30th.

Third Coast Bancshares Company Profile

Third Coast Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Third Coast Bank, SSB that provides various commercial banking solutions to small and medium-sized businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, individual retirement, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Further Reading

