Thomas (Tom) Stianos Acquires 109,653 Shares of SOCO Co. Ltd (ASX:SOC) Stock

SOCO Co. Ltd (ASX:SOC – Get Rating) insider Thomas (Tom) Stianos bought 109,653 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$0.24 ($0.16) per share, for a total transaction of A$26,316.72 ($17,662.23).
Thomas (Tom) Stianos also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, December 23rd, Thomas (Tom) Stianos bought 51,666 shares of SOCO stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$0.25 ($0.16) per share, for a total transaction of A$12,658.17 ($8,495.42).
