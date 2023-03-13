THOR Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) Receives $80.63 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of THOR Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $80.63.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on THO shares. DA Davidson decreased their price target on THOR Industries from $84.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of THOR Industries from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on THOR Industries from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Roth Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of THOR Industries in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th.

Institutional Trading of THOR Industries

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of THO. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of THOR Industries in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in THOR Industries by 293.6% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 433 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in THOR Industries by 52.4% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 445 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of THOR Industries by 73.2% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 471 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of THOR Industries by 343.9% during the 4th quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 617 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.68% of the company’s stock.

THOR Industries Stock Down 3.5 %

THOR Industries stock opened at $83.25 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $91.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.54. THOR Industries has a twelve month low of $66.26 and a twelve month high of $105.36.

THOR Industries (NYSE:THO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 7th. The construction company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.60). The firm had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.49 billion. THOR Industries had a return on equity of 21.88% and a net margin of 5.69%. The firm’s revenue was down 39.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.79 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that THOR Industries will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current year.

THOR Industries Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th were given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. THOR Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.41%.

THOR Industries Company Profile

Thor Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of recreational vehicles. It operates through the following segments: North American Towable Recreational Vehicles, North American Motorized Recreational Vehicles, and European Recreational Vehicles. The North American Towable Recreational Vehicles segment includes operating entities such as Airstream, Heartland, Jayco, Keystone, and KZ.

Featured Articles

