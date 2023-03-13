Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Acquires 6,778 Shares of Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 137,205 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,778 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Universal Display were worth $12,946,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of OLED. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Universal Display in the third quarter worth $23,973,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Universal Display by 6.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,266,391 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $712,274,000 after purchasing an additional 241,855 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Universal Display by 116.0% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 346,073 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,002,000 after purchasing an additional 185,834 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Universal Display in the third quarter worth $16,847,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Universal Display by 14,581.1% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 135,947 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $13,750,000 after purchasing an additional 135,021 shares in the last quarter. 73.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of OLED opened at $136.45 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $130.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $113.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.44. Universal Display Co. has a 52 week low of $89.41 and a 52 week high of $176.41.

Universal Display ( NASDAQ:OLED Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.43. Universal Display had a net margin of 34.07% and a return on equity of 17.56%. The firm had revenue of $169.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.97 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.96 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Universal Display Co. will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th will be given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. This is a positive change from Universal Display’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Universal Display’s dividend payout ratio is 27.27%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on OLED shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $148.00 price objective on shares of Universal Display in a report on Friday, February 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Universal Display from $130.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Universal Display from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Universal Display from $130.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Susquehanna raised shares of Universal Display from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $82.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.90.

Universal Display Corp. engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials. It also develops and licenses proprietary OLED technologies to manufacturers of products for display applications, such as cell phones, portable media devices, tablets, laptop computers and televisions, and specialty and general lighting products.

