Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Boosts Holdings in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 89,235 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Crown Castle were worth $12,898,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Activest Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Crown Castle by 847.4% in the third quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 180 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Crown Castle by 210.8% in the second quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Webster Bank N. A. grew its holdings in shares of Crown Castle by 111.1% in the third quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 380 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its holdings in shares of Crown Castle by 40.5% in the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 385 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lee Financial Co grew its holdings in shares of Crown Castle by 33.7% in the second quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 349 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. 90.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Crown Castle alerts:

Crown Castle Stock Performance

Shares of CCI stock opened at $126.88 on Monday. Crown Castle Inc. has a 12 month low of $121.71 and a 12 month high of $199.97. The stock has a market cap of $54.99 billion, a PE ratio of 32.87 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $140.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $142.81.

Crown Castle Dividend Announcement

Crown Castle ( NYSE:CCI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by ($0.83). Crown Castle had a net margin of 23.96% and a return on equity of 21.58%. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.77 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Crown Castle Inc. will post 7.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a $1.565 dividend. This represents a $6.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.93%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 162.18%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Crown Castle from $152.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Crown Castle from $149.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Crown Castle from $150.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Crown Castle from $230.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Crown Castle from $153.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $159.36.

About Crown Castle

(Get Rating)

Crown Castle, Inc is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in the provision of access to wireless infrastructure via long-term contacts. It operates through the Towers and Fiber segments. The Towers segment offers access, including space or capacity towers dispersed throughout the United States.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Castle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown Castle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.